ADVERTISEMENT

Hezbollah, Hamas chiefs meet in Beirut: statement

April 10, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - Beirut

Israel blamed Hamas for firing 34 rockets the following day toward its territory from southern Lebanon, the stronghold of the Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah

AFP

In this handout photo released by the media office of Hezbollah on April 9, 2023, the Lebanese militant group’s secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah (3rd-R), meets with Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniya (3r-d-L), in the southern suburbs of Beirut. | Photo Credit: AFP

The leaders of the armed movements Hezbollah and Hamas have met in Beirut to discuss "the readiness of the axis of resistance" against Israel, a Hezbollah statement said on Sunday.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, has been in the Lebanese capital since Wednesday.

Israel blamed Hamas for firing 34 rockets the following day toward its territory from southern Lebanon, the stronghold of the Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel's Army retaliated early on Friday with strikes on both southern Lebanon and Gaza, after rockets targeting Israel were also fired from the coastal enclave.

ALSO READ
Israel stages strikes in Lebanon, blasts reported in Tyre

During Haniyeh's meeting with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, the pair discussed "the readiness of the axis of resistance" and cooperation between its members in the face of recent developments, the Hezbollah statement said.

The "axis of resistance" refers to Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian and other Iran-backed groups opposed to Israel.

The two also discussed "the intensification of resistance in the West Bank and Gaza" and "events at Al-Aqsa mosque" in Jerusalem, according to the statement, which did not specify when they met.

On Wednesday, the Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, in a pre-dawn raid they said aimed at dislodging "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" who had barricaded themselves inside.

ALSO READ
Violence resumes at Jerusalem holy site for second night

Following the strikes on Lebanon and Gaza, Israel announced early on Sunday it had struck targets in Syria in response to six rockets fired from Syrian territory.

The Army said two rockets landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, while air defence systems intercepted at least one.

The latest assaults on Israel, which were not immediately claimed, came after three people were killed in two separate attacks targeting Israelis in recent days.

On Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and seven other people wounded when an Israeli Arab ploughed a car into pedestrians at Tel Aviv's seafront.

In an earlier attack on Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, two British-Israeli sisters were killed and their mother seriously wounded when their car was fired on in the Jordan Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US