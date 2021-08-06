Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli airstrikes

Beirut

06 August 2021 14:50 IST

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says it has fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

In a statement, Hezbollah says it rocketed “open fields” near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with “dozens” of rockets.

It did not provide further details.

Advertising

Advertising