InternationalBeirut 06 August 2021 14:50 IST
Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli airstrikes
Updated: 06 August 2021 14:50 IST
Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says it has fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.
In a statement, Hezbollah says it rocketed “open fields” near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with “dozens” of rockets.
It did not provide further details.
