International

Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli airstrikes

AP Beirut 06 August 2021 14:50 IST
Updated: 06 August 2021 14:50 IST

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says it has fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

In a statement, Hezbollah says it rocketed “open fields” near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with “dozens” of rockets.

It did not provide further details.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International
act of terror
Israel
Read more...