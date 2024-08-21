GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hezbollah fires more than 50 rockets hitting Israeli-annexed Golan Heights

Hezbollah said the attack was in response to an Israeli strike deep into Lebanon on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) night that killed one and injured 19

Published - August 21, 2024 05:16 pm IST

AP
A man works next to a destroyed home after rockets struck in Katzrin, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on August 21, 2024.

A man works next to a destroyed home after rockets struck in Katzrin, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on August 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has launched more than 50 rockets, hitting a number of private homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

The attack on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar as he pressed ahead with the latest diplomatic mission to secure a cease-fire in the war in Gaza, even as Hamas and Israel signalled that challenges remain.

Antony Blinken ends latest Mideast visit without a cease-fire, warning ’time is of the essence’

Hamas in a new statement called the latest proposal presented to it a “reversal” of what it agreed to previously and accused the U.S. of acquiescing to what it called “new conditions” from Israel. There was no immediate U.S. response.

First responders in Golan Heights said they treated a 30-year-old man who was moderately wounded with shrapnel injuries in Wednesday’s (August 21, 2024) attack. One house was engulfed in flames, and firefighters said they prevented a bigger tragedy by stopping a gas leak.

Hezbollah said the attack was in response to an Israeli strike deep into Lebanon on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) night that killed one and injured 19. On Tuesday (August 20, 2024), Hezbollah launched more than 200 projectiles toward Israel, after Israel targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot some 80km from the border, a significant increase in the daily skirmishes.

OPINION: West Asia crisis spells tough choices for China, Russia

Israel and Hezbollah have traded near-daily strikes for more than 10 months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hezbollah’s ally, Hamas, in Gaza. The exchanges have killed more than 500 people in Lebanon — mostly militants but also including around 100 civilians and non-combatants — and 23 soldiers and 26 civilians in Israel.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it, saying it needs the strategic plateau for its security. The United States is the only country to recognize Israel’s annexation, while the rest of the international community considers the Golan to be occupied Syrian territory.

