Hezbollah elects Naim Qassem to succeed slain head Nasrallah

Qassem was appointed as Hezbollah’s deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group’s then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year

Published - October 29, 2024 02:52 pm IST - BEIRUT

Reuters
Lebanon’s Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem. File.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) it had elected deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed slain secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburb over a month ago.

The group said in a written statement that its Shura Council had elected Qassem, 71, in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary general.

Also read | List of Hezbollah, Hamas leaders Israel has assassinated since October 7, 2023

He was appointed as Hezbollah's deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group's then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year.

Qassem remained in his role when Nasrallah became leader, and has long been one of Hezbollah's leading spokesmen, conducting interviews with foreign media, including as cross-border hostilities with Israel raged over the last year.

Nasrallah was killed on Sept. 27, and senior Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine - considered the most likely successor - was killed in Israeli strikes a week later.

Since Nasrallah's killing, Qassem has given three televised addresses, including one on October 8 in which he said the armed group supported efforts to reach a ceasefire for Lebanon.

Published - October 29, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Lebanon

