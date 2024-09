Hezbollah announced early Wednesday (September 25, 2024) the death of a commander hours after the Israeli army said it had killed him in a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, which Lebanese authorities said left six people dead.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group announced the death of "commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi", who was "martyred on the road to Jerusalem", the phrase Hezbollah uses to refer to fighters killed by Israeli forces.