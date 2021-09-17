International

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel to Lebanon

A convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian diesel crossed the border from Syria into Lebanon early on Thursday, the first in a series of deliveries organised by the militant Hezbollah group to ease crippling fuel shortages in the crisis-hit Mediterranean country.

The delivery violates the United States’ sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018.

Victory for Hezbollah

It was portrayed as a victory by Hezbollah, which stepped in to supply the fuel from its patron, Iran, while the cash-strapped Lebanese government grapples with months-long fuel shortages.


