Hezbollah arms factories hit in south Beirut strikes: Israel Army

Published - October 24, 2024 03:02 pm IST - Jerusalem

The Israeli military said the sites it hit were "located by Hezbollah under and inside civilian buildings in the heart of populated areas"

AFP

A youth walks next to the rubble of a destroyed building at the site of last night’s Israeli airstrike, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, on October 24, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Israeli military said on Thursday (October 24, 2024) it hit several Hezbollah weapons production facilities in overnight strikes on the group's south Beirut stronghold.

"Overnight, the IAF (air force) conducted intelligence-based strikes on several weapons storage and manufacturing facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Dahiyeh," the military said in a statement. Lebanese state media reported that six buildings were levelled in at least 17 Israeli strikes during the night.

The military said that the sites it hit were "located by Hezbollah under and inside civilian buildings in the heart of populated areas".

