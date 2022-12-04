Herzog becomes first Israeli President to visit Bahrain

December 04, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Manama

In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco became the first Arab states in decades to normalise relations with Israel

AFP

In this handout picture obtained from the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO), Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa (R) receives a gift from Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the capital Manama, on December 4, 2022. - Herzog arrived today in Bahrain, the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom since the two countries normalised relations in 2020. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/ GPO/ AFP

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived on Sunday in Bahrain, the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom since the two countries normalised relations in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, was greeted at the airport by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, according to pictures posted to his Twitter account.

He said on Twitter he planned to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, as well as Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who is Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Accompanied by an economic delegation, Mr. Herzog said he would discuss "ways to strengthen our economic cooperation" along with climate change and security issues.

Mr. Herzog said he would then travel to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco became the first Arab states in decades to normalise relations with Israel, following negotiations spearheaded by the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The Jewish state had earlier reached peace treaties with neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

"I call on more states in our region to join this partnership, strengthening the Middle East," Mr. Herzog tweeted on Sunday.

"The expanding circle of (Middle East) peace is highly important, especially amid threats to global and regional stability. In the face of hate, threats & terror, there is one answer: alliances with friends."

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, then Israel's top diplomat, visited Bahrain in September last year to open the Israeli embassy there.

In February of this year, Israel signed a defence agreement with Bahrain and Naftali Bennett became the first Israeli premier to visit the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Israel / Bahrain

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US