  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: France vs Poland Round of 16 match live updates

Herzog becomes first Israeli President to visit Bahrain

In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco became the first Arab states in decades to normalise relations with Israel

December 04, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Manama

AFP
In this handout picture obtained from the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO), Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa (R) receives a gift from Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the capital Manama, on December 4, 2022. - Herzog arrived today in Bahrain, the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom since the two countries normalised relations in 2020. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/ GPO/ AFP

In this handout picture obtained from the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO), Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa (R) receives a gift from Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the capital Manama, on December 4, 2022. - Herzog arrived today in Bahrain, the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom since the two countries normalised relations in 2020. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/ GPO/ AFP

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived on Sunday in Bahrain, the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom since the two countries normalised relations in 2020.

Mr. Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, was greeted at the airport by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, according to pictures posted to his Twitter account.

He said on Twitter he planned to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, as well as Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who is Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Accompanied by an economic delegation, Mr. Herzog said he would discuss "ways to strengthen our economic cooperation" along with climate change and security issues.

Mr. Herzog said he would then travel to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco became the first Arab states in decades to normalise relations with Israel, following negotiations spearheaded by the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The Jewish state had earlier reached peace treaties with neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

"I call on more states in our region to join this partnership, strengthening the Middle East," Mr. Herzog tweeted on Sunday.

"The expanding circle of (Middle East) peace is highly important, especially amid threats to global and regional stability. In the face of hate, threats & terror, there is one answer: alliances with friends."

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, then Israel's top diplomat, visited Bahrain in September last year to open the Israeli embassy there.

In February of this year, Israel signed a defence agreement with Bahrain and Naftali Bennett became the first Israeli premier to visit the country.

Related Topics

Israel / Bahrain

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.