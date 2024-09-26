‘Hell is breaking loose in Lebanon,’ U.N. chief warns Security Council

“Hell is breaking loose in Lebanon,” warned U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, as he addressed the Security Council on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) regarding the escalating conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants along the Blue Line in southern Lebanon.

Mr. Guterres highlighted the alarming expansion in “scope, depth and intensity” of the exchanges of fire across the U.N.-monitored boundary. His remarks came in the wake of Lebanon’s deadliest day in decades, with Israel intensifying its bombardment of areas largely controlled by Hezbollah, following last week’s pager and walkie-talkie attacks that claimed 37 lives.

The U.N. chief emphasised the need for Lebanon to maintain full control over its weaponry throughout the country, while expressing support for efforts to bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces. He noted the dire humanitarian situation, with nearly 200,000 Lebanese and over 60,000 northern Israelis displaced since Hezbollah began launching rockets across the border in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

The communities on both sides “must be able to return to their homes and live in safety and security, without fear”, the Secretary-General said.

He commended ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and reaffirmed the U.N.’s commitment to supporting a ceasefire and increasing humanitarian aid to affected Lebanese civilians.

Despite the perilous conditions, U.N. peacekeepers remain deployed, although most civilian personnel have been temporarily relocated. Guterres implored the Security Council to work cohesively to quell the conflict, emphasising the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“Civilians must be protected. Civilian infrastructure most not be targeted…To all sides, let us say in one clear voice: stop the killing and destruction. Tone down the rhetoric and threats. Step back from the brink.” he said.

He said an all-out war must be avoided at all costs. “It would surely be an all-out catastrophe.”