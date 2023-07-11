Helicopter with six on board missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

July 11, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Kathmandu

A Manang Air helicopter with six people aboard went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday (July 11), aviation authorities said.

There were five Mexicans and a Nepali pilot on board, Kathmandu airport official Teknath Sitoula told Reuters.

The helicopter was returning to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

A search effort was underway involving another helicopter in the skies and police and soldiers on the ground. Much of the mountainous area is only accessible on foot with no roads.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the chopper, with call sign 9N-AMV, went contactless 15 minutes into the flight.

The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 a.m., the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying. It was piloted by Senior Captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted a source as saying.

