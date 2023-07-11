Helicopter with six on board missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

July 11, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Kathmandu

A Manang Air helicopter with six people aboard went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday (July 11), aviation authorities said.

There were five Mexicans and a Nepali pilot on board, Kathmandu airport official Teknath Sitoula told Reuters.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the chopper, with call sign 9N-AMV, went contactless 15 minutes into the flight.

The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 a.m., the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying. It was piloted by Senior Captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted a source as saying.