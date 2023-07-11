HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Helicopter with six on board missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

There were five Mexicans and a Nepali pilot on board, Kathmandu airport official Teknath Sitoula said

July 11, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Kathmandu

Agencies
File photo of Mount Everest seen from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, in Nepal. A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing on July 11, 2023 and contact was lost with the aircraft. Representative image.

File photo of Mount Everest seen from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, in Nepal. A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing on July 11, 2023 and contact was lost with the aircraft. Representative image. | Photo Credit: AP

A Manang Air helicopter with six people aboard went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday (July 11), aviation authorities said.

There were five Mexicans and a Nepali pilot on board, Kathmandu airport official Teknath Sitoula told Reuters.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the chopper, with call sign 9N-AMV, went contactless 15 minutes into the flight.

The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 a.m., the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying. It was piloted by Senior Captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted a source as saying.

Related Topics

Nepal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.