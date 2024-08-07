ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter with five people on board crashes in Nepal

Updated - August 07, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 05:09 pm IST - Kathmandu

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), “the helicopter lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport.”

PTI

Security force personnel search for the victims at the site of a helicopter crash on the outskirts of Kathmandu on August 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Four Chinese tourists were among five people killed in Nepal on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) when a helicopter crashed in the mountains northwest region of Kathmandu.

The police have recovered five dead bodies from the crash site in Ward No. 7 of Shivapuri Rural Municipality, Nuwakot, My Republica newspaper reported.

Nepal-based Air Dynasty helicopter, 9N-AJD, was en route to Rasuwa from Kathmandu when it crashed. The helicopter departed from Kathmandu at 1:54 p.m. and was en route to Syaphrubensi when it crashed.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), “a Prabhu helicopter (9N-ANL) was dispatched to the crash site immediately after the incident.”

“There were five individuals on board, including four Chinese tourists,” the paper said. “The helicopter lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport,” according to the CAAN.

Citing a police official, the paper said that the bodies of two men, one woman and the pilot, identified as Arun Malla, were recovered from the crash site.

One body has not been identified yet as it is charred beyond recognition, My republica reported.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shantiraj Koirala at the Nuwakot District Police Office — who reached the crash site —confirmed that five bodies had been recovered.

This crash comes just weeks after the Saurya Airlines plane crash at the Tribhuvan International Airport on July 24. The crash claimed the lives of 18 people on board, with the captain being the sole survivor.

This latest incident raises serious concerns about air safety over the skies of the Himalayan nation, which has witnessed numerous air crashes in recent years.

