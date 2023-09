September 08, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - DUBAI

An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on September 7 evening and a search is underway for its crew of two pilots, UAE's General Aviation Authority said on September 8.

The pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter are Egyptian and South African citizens, the aviation regulator said.

"The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage, and the search is still underway for the plane's crew, and the air accident investigation team has moved to the site," the authority added.

