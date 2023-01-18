ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine Interior Minister among 16 killed in Kyiv helicopter crash

January 18, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said

Agencies

Ukrainian police officers keep guard at the site where a helicopter fell on civil infrastructure buildings, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine on January 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, causing casualties, the region’s Governor said on January 18.

Sixteen people, including Ukraine’s Interior Minister and other senior Ministry officials, were killed, the national police chief said.

The Governor of the Kyiv region said that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Jan. 18.

Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said.

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

“In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building,” the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

“At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten,” he added. “There are casualties.”

He said that medics and police were working at the scene.

The town of Brovary is located some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion until Russia’s troops withdrew in early April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24 last year.

