Heatwave breaks temperature records across Europe

Soaring temperatures broke records in Germany, France, Britain and the Netherlands, as a heatwave gripped Europe for the second time in a month. Scientists said these were becoming more frequent events as the planet heats up.

As a cauldron of hot air from the Sahara desert moved across the continent, drawn northwards by high pressure, Paris saw its highest temperature since records began and Britain reported its hottest weather for the month of July.

An all-time high was measured in Germany for a second day running, at 41.5 degrees Celsius.