GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Heartbroken' that I cannot see, hug my mother during this difficult time: Sheikh Hasina's daughter

Ms. Hasina resigned as prime minister and travelled to India following unprecedented anti-government protests

Published - August 08, 2024 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with daughter Saima Wazed Hossain sister Sheikh Rehana

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with daughter Saima Wazed Hossain sister Sheikh Rehana | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed on Thursday (August 8) said she was "heartbroken" by the loss of lives in her country and that she could not "see or hug" her mother during such a difficult time.

Ms. Hasina resigned as prime minister and travelled to India on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests.

Also Read: Bangladesh crisis LIVE Updates

"Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country Bangladesh that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD," Ms. Wazed said in a post on X.

Ms. Wazed is the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Southeast Asia.

Bangladesh protests: Interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus to take oath on August 8

The protests in Bangladesh began initially with the demand to end a quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence before turning into anti-government demonstrations.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as head of an interim government.

Related Topics

World / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.