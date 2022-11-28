  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Gue Sung brace helps Korea equalise

Hawaii volcano Muana Lao, the world’s largest, erupts for the first time in 40 years

Although the lava remains contained for now, the USGS reported that the eruption could pose a threat should conditions change

November 28, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - New Delhi

AFP
This image provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shows a view from a research camera on the north rim of the summit caldera of the Mauna Loa volcano, Monday, November 28, 2022. The U.S. Geological Survey says the eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island. Early Monday it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities.

This image provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shows a view from a research camera on the north rim of the summit caldera of the Mauna Loa volcano, Monday, November 28, 2022. The U.S. Geological Survey says the eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island. Early Monday it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities. | Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, the U.S. authorities said, as emergency crews went on alert early Monday.

Flows of lava remained “contained” within the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, but the eruption could pose a threat to nearby residents should conditions change, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported at 11:45 pm local time Sunday (9:45 GMT Monday) some 15 minutes after the eruption inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

“At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” the USGS said on its website, noting that residents of the area should review preparedness procedures.

While the eruption on the main island of the remote U.S. state in the Pacific remains confined within the basin at the top of the volcano, called the caldera, “if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope,” according to the USGS.

The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii is shown in this 1975 handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey and released to Reuters on June 19, 2014.

The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii is shown in this 1975 handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey and released to Reuters on June 19, 2014. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hours later on Monday morning the USGS volcano monitoring office tweeted: “Lava does seem to have flowed outside the caldera, but for now the eruptive vents remain confined to the caldera.”

The agency said the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory was in consultation with emergency management personnel and its staff would conduct an aerial reconnaissance over the 13,674-foot (4,168-meter) volcano as soon as possible.

Hawaii authorities said no evacuation orders have been given, although the summit area and several roads in the region were closed.

A USGS webcam on Mauna Loa summit’s north rim showed long bright eruptive fissures within the volcanic crater, contrasted against the dark of night.

The Hawaiian islands are home to six active volcanoes. Mauna Loa, the largest on Earth, has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to USGS.

The most recent eruption, in 1984, lasted 22 days and produced lava flows that reached within about seven kilometers (four miles) of Hilo, a city which is home to about 44,000 people today.

