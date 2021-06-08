‘Hate crime’: Canada truck driver kills Muslim family

Planned, premeditated attack: police

A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in Ontario province, in what police and officials said on Monday was a premeditated attack motivated by “hatred”.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like body armour” fled the scene on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall 7 km from the intersection in London, Ontario, where the attack happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” he said.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair described it as a “horrific act of Islamophobia”.

The names of the victims were not released, but they include a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl — representing three generations of the same family, according to London Mayor Ed Holder.