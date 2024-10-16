Harris works to energize Black male voters and denounces Trump support of 'stop and frisk'

Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris warned Tuesday (October 16, 2024) that Republican Donald Trump would try to “institutionalize” harsh policing tactics that disproportionately affect Black men nationwide as she promised to push for legislation to address discriminatory law enforcement practices.

During an hourlong radio town hall moderated by Charlamagne tha God, host of “The Breakfast Club” show, Ms. Harris added that she would work to decriminalize marijuana, which accounts for arrests that also disproportionately impact Black men, and she acknowledged that racial disparities and bias exist in everyday life for Black people — in home ownership, health care, economic prosperity and even voting.

While Ms. Harris worked to energize Black men, Trump focused on women as he faced an all-female audience during a Fox News town hall in battleground Georgia. The former President sidestepped questions about the erosion of abortion rights under his watch, leaning instead into the nation's culture wars by vowing to ban male-born athletes from competing in women's sports.

Trump also stood by his recent description of his political opponents as “the enemy within” — rhetoric that evokes authoritarian regimes.

Just 21 days before the final votes are cast in the 2024 presidential season, Harris and Trump are scrambling to energize key constituencies in what looks to be a razor-tight election. Harris, who would be the nation's first woman president, hopes to expand her party's advantage among female voters, while Trump is showing modest signs of progress among Black men, who have overwhelmingly backed Democrats in the past.

A small shift among any group could swing the election.

Ms. Harris told Charlamagne that despite the persistence of racial bias, no one has a pass to sit out the election.

“We should never sit back and say, OK, I'm not going to vote because everything hasn't been solved,'" she said. “This is a margin-of-error race. It's tight. I'm going to win. I'm going to win, but it's tight.”

The Vice-President took questions that listeners called in, but also from a series of people who joined in-studio, including Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., pastor of Detroit's Triumph Church.

When asked about reparations, or potential government payments to the descendants of enslaved people, Harris said the notion “has to be studied, there's no question about that.” It's a position she's taken before, but which Trump's campaign immediately pounced on, saying the Vice President was “open” to payments that could cost billions.

Trump has called for a return to “proven crime-fighting methods, including stop and frisk and broken windows policing.” The tactic, deployed by the New York City Police Department, involved stopping, questioning, and sometimes frisking people deemed “reasonably suspicious." It disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic men, and in 2013 the policy was found to have violated the U.S. Constitution.

Ms. Harris said part of her challenge is that Trump's campaign is “trying to scare people away because otherwise they know they have nothing to run on. Ask Donald Trump what is his plan for Black America. Ask him.” Trump did not respond to Ms. Harris' criticism Tuesday, focusing instead on cultural issues that resonate with different groups of voters.

He pledged to ban “men in women's sports,” a reference to transgender women allowed to compete against women in some cases. The issue has emerged as a central focus of Trump's closing message, although there are relatively few examples across the country.

When the host pressed Trump on how he would enforce a ban, Trump said: “You just ban it. President bans. You just don't let it happen.” Earlier, Harris stopped by a Black-owned art gallery, joined by actors Don Cheadle, Delroy Lindo and Detroit native Cornelius Smith Jr., for a conversation with Black men focused on entrepreneurship.

After taping the interview, Harris addressed a nearby watch party, telling hundreds of cheering supporters that Detroit is a town of people "who have grit, who have determined passion, and who have optimism and ambition and apply to that a lot of hard work.”

She said that "makes Detroit a first-class city in the United States of America now and always has.” Her comments came after Trump insulted Detroit while campaigning here last week and suggested again during remarks Tuesday in Chicago that the city is "just horrible.”

Ms. Harris this week also announced a series of new proposals dubbed the “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men," meant to offer Black men more economic advantages — including providing forgivable business loans of up to $20,000 for entrepreneurs and creating more apprenticeships. The plans would also support the study of sickle cell and other diseases more common in Black men.

The focus on Black men sharpened last week when former President Barack Obama campaigned for Harris in Pittsburgh and said he wanted to speak “some truths” to Black male voters, suggesting some " just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president.”

The Vice President's campaign says it doesn't believe Black men will flip in large numbers to supporting Trump, especially after strongly backing Democrat Joe Biden, with Harris as his running mate, in 2020. They are more concerned about a measurable percentage of Black males opting not to vote at all.