Harris woos Republicans in Pennsylvania campaign and on Fox News

Washington DC

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned with some 100 Republicans in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday (October 17, 2024). The Democratic candidate for the White House then sat for an interview with Bret Baier on conservative channel Fox News, which is deeply supportive of former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The Harris rally was held in Washington Crossing, where General George Washington crossed the Delaware river prior to the Battle of Trenton, a crucial battle in America’s War of Independence. Pennsylvania has become the biggest prize for both candidates with U.S. President (then candidate) Joe Biden winning Bucks County in 2020.

With the phrase ‘Country before party’ on either side of the lectern, Ms. Harris repeated her pledge to appoint a Republican to her cabinet. Republican lawmakers, including former House of Representatives Member Adam Kinzinger, a Trump critic, stood on the stage, clapping at various points during the speech.

Ms. Harris was introduced by former Trump supporters Bob and Christina Lange.

“In a typical election year, you all being here with me might be a bit surprising … but not in this election,” Ms. Harris said, explaining that democratic ideals were at stake.

She praised former Republican Vice President, Mike Pence, for allowing the certification of the 2020 election to proceed, despite threats to his life during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

“Were it not for the courage and patriotism of Vice President Pence that day, Donald Trump, might have actually succeeded in overturning the will of the American people,” she said.

She referred to Mr. Trump recently saying during an interview that he would use the military if necessary against the “enemy from within”. She suggested that if elected, he would go after journalists, judges and non-partisan election officials he did not like.

“It is clear Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged,” she said.

Appealing to independents and Republicans, she said, “…No matter your party, no matter who you voted for last time, there is a place for you in this campaign.” Ms. Harris said she would have a bipartisan council to provide her with solutions to the country’s pressing issues.

“I believe for America to be the world’s strongest democracy, we must have a healthy two party system,” she said.

Shortly afterwards, in her interview with Fox News, Ms. Harris was pressed on her record on the U.S.-Mexico border and her policies with regard to illegal migration and undocumented migrants. She declined to answer those questions directly, saying, for instance, that she would follow federal law when asked if she supported giving undocumented migrants drivers licenses, free healthcare and free university tuition. While she felt sorry that people had murdered migrants who had been released in the U.S., she said Mr. Trump had scuttled a bipartisan bill that would have increased security at the border.

When asked why a majority of Americans felt the country was headed on the wrong track, she spoke about Mr. Trump’s divisiveness. Once again, she brought up Mr. Trump’s reference to “the enemy within”.

Ms. Harris was quizzed on comments she made last week about being aligned completely with President Joe Biden’s policies.

“Let me be very clear: My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency,” she said, arguing that she had not spent her career in Washington, D.C.

“I represent a new generation of leadership,” she said.

Explaining the rationale behind the interview, Ms. Harris campaign spokesperson Brian Fallon said, “She was able to reach an audience that has probably been not exposed to the arguments she’s been making on the trail…”, adding that Ms. Harris got to display her “toughness” by speaking with a “hostile” interviewer.

