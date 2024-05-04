Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing | Police make arrests, says Canadian media

May 04, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Ottawa

The Canadian police on May 3 arrested three members of an alleged hit squad investigators in Ottawa believe was tasked by the Government of India with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in 2023, according to a media report.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September in 2023 of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

India has dismissed Mr. Trudeau’s charges as “absurd” and “motivated”. Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of Nijjar, CTV News quoted a senior government source as saying.

Court documents show Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar are each facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in Nijjar’s death.

Nijjar, 45, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Surrey, B.C., on June 18, 2023. He was a Canadian citizen.

The indictments on Friday allege the conspiracy unfolded in both Surrey and Edmonton between May 1, 2023 and the date of Nijjar’s killing.

Quoting sources close to the investigation, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported that the police are actively investigating possible links to three additional murders in Canada, including the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Edmonton.

Members of the hit squad are alleged to have played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed, according to the sources.

The men were arrested on May 3 during police operations in at least two provinces, the report said.

Sources said investigators identified the alleged hit squad members in Canada some months ago and have been keeping them under tight surveillance.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are expected to announce the arrests and share some details of their investigation later on May 3, CTV News reported, quoting a senior government source.

India on May 2 rejected fresh comments by Prime Minister Trudeau on the killing of Nijjar and said the remarks once again illustrated the political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence.

Mr. Trudeau addressed a Khalsa Day event in Toronto on April 28 that was attended by some pro-Khalistan supporters. On the sidelines of the event, he told the media that the killing of Nijjar created a “problem” and that he cannot ignore it, in an apparent reference to his earlier allegations of involvement of Indian agents in the assassination.

“PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well. His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi at his weekly media briefing.

“This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens,” he said when asked about Mr. Trudeau’s remarks.

India on May 29 also summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at the event in the presence of Mr. Trudeau and several other leaders. Nijjar was a Khalistani separatist and he was wanted in India on various terror charges.

Days after Mr. Trudeau’s allegations, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has been asserting that its “core issue” with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country. Following Mr. Trudeau’s allegations last year, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

