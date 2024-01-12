GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Hard times’ in Russian border region facing attacks from Ukraine

Schools near the border have switched to remote learning due to the threat of further attacks and homes have been destroyed

January 12, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Moscow

AFP

Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine is going through “hard times” due to recent fatal shelling by Kyiv, its governor said on Thursday.

Hundreds of residents including children have already left the region’s capital city following attacks that have left over two dozen dead.

“The Belgorod region is going through hard times,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, presenting at an expo in Moscow.

Schools near the border have switched to remote learning due to the threat of further attacks and homes have been destroyed, he added.

“What Belgorodians have endured and are enduring, not everyone can physically cope with it,” he said.

“Everyone is afraid, but it is one thing when you sit and are afraid alone, and another thing when we cope with this misfortune together”.

Leaving for safety

Children could be seen gathering at Belgorod train station on Wednesday as they prepared to leave for safer regions.

The evacuations represent a frustration for the Kremlin, which has tried to maintain normality ahead of presidential elections set to be held later this year.

It has vowed that Russia’s military would do “everything” it can to stop the attacks, and has responded with deadly strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.