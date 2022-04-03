Hamzah renounces title of Prince

Jordan’s former Crown Prince, Hamzah, who was implicated in a coup plot against his half-brother King Abdullah II, gave up his royal title on Sunday.

Hamzah announced on Twitter that he was “renouncing the title of Prince”, a month after a royal court said he had apologised to the king for last year’s coup bid. “After what I have witnessed over the past years, I have come to the conclusion that my personal convictions and the values that my father instilled in me... are not in line with the approaches, trends or modern methods of our institutions,” he wrote in the statement.