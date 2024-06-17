GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

Fan marches are scheduled ahead of the games

Published - June 17, 2024 03:32 am IST - FRANKFURT

Reuters
Screen grab of moment a man carrying an axe was shot down by police officers in the St. Pauli district of Hamburg, before Euro 2024 match between Poland v Netherlands in Hamburg, Germany on June 16, 2024.

Screen grab of moment a man carrying an axe was shot down by police officers in the St. Pauli district of Hamburg, before Euro 2024 match between Poland v Netherlands in Hamburg, Germany on June 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a Euro 2024 soccer fan parade in central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.

A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.

The incident occurred in the St Pauli district of the city as Poland and the Netherlands prepare to play against each other in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Fan marches are scheduled ahead of the games, and a parade for Dutch supporters was held at 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT), around the time of the incident.

Germany is hosting the month-long tournament that began on Friday night.

