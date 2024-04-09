ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas says Israel’s proposal did not meet any of the demands of Palestinians

April 09, 2024 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - CAIRO

Rescuers and medics search for dead bodies inside the damaged Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the area around it following a two-week operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuterss

Hamas, on April 9, said Israel's proposal that it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinianian factions.

Ceasefire talks to continue in Cairo after IDF withdrawal from southern Gaza 

However, the group added in a statement it would study the proposal, which it described as “intransigent”, and deliver its response to the mediators.

On October 7, members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,170 people, mostly civilians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government responded to the worst attack in the country’s history with a devastating military campaign in Hamas-ruled Gaza that has killed nearly 33,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry. 

Here is a look back at key moments in the six-month war which has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and brought the north to the brink of famine, according to the United Nations.

