ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas political office in Doha has not been permanently closed, Qatar says

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:53 pm IST - DOHA

Reuters

Boats sail at the Doha Corniche with the Doha skyline seen in the background in Doha, Qatar in February 2024. Qatar has been working alongside the United States and Egypt for months on fruitless negotiations to end the Israel-Hamas conflict. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The political office of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Doha has not been permanently closed, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month Reuters quoted a U.S. official saying Washington had asked Qatar to expel the group and that Doha had passed this message on to Hamas.

Hamas says 'ready for ceasefire' as Israel presses Gaza campaign

Mr. Al-Ansari said the Hamas office had been created to facilitate mediation efforts to end the Gaza war.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Obviously, when there is no mediation process, the office itself doesn't have any function other than being part of the process," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Al-Ansari said any decision to close down the office permanently is a decision "that you will hear about from us directly, and shouldn't be part of media speculation."

Qatar has been working alongside the United States and Egypt for months on fruitless negotiations to end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israeli strikes set off explosions in Beirut suburbs and kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

"The leaders of Hamas that are within the negotiating team are now not in Doha. As you know, they move between the different capitals," Mr. Al-Ansari said.

Earlier in November, Qatar told Hamas and Israel it would stall its efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until they show "willingness and seriousness" to resume talks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US