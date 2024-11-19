 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hamas political office in Doha has not been permanently closed, Qatar says

Published - November 19, 2024 06:36 pm IST - DOHA

Reuters

The political office of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Doha has not been permanently closed, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

Earlier this month Reuters quoted a U.S. official saying Washington had asked Qatar to expel the group and that Doha had passed this message on to Hamas.

Hamas says 'ready for ceasefire' as Israel presses Gaza campaign

Mr. Al-Ansari said the Hamas office had been created to facilitate mediation efforts to end the Gaza war.

"Obviously, when there is no mediation process, the office itself doesn't have any function other than being part of the process," he said.

Mr. Al-Ansari said any decision to close down the office permanently is a decision "that you will hear about from us directly, and shouldn't be part of media speculation."

Qatar has been working alongside the United States and Egypt for months on fruitless negotiations to end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israeli strikes set off explosions in Beirut suburbs and kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

"The leaders of Hamas that are within the negotiating team are now not in Doha. As you know, they move between the different capitals," Mr. Al-Ansari said.

Earlier in November, Qatar told Hamas and Israel it would stall its efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until they show "willingness and seriousness" to resume talks.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Related Topics

World / Qatar / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.