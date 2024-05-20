ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas mourns Ebrahim Raisi’s death, hails his ‘support for Palestinian resistance’

Published - May 20, 2024 01:06 pm IST - Palestinian Territories

The militant group said it appreciated Mr. Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for their "intense political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist (Israeli) aggression

AFP

A handout picture provided by Iran’s Presidency on December 23, 2023 shows Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (C), Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) and Head of Iran’s Judiciary Gholam hossein Mohseni-Ejei attending the Tehran International Conference on Palestine in Iran’s capital. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hamas on Monday expressed its condolences for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, mourning in a statement an "honourable supporter" of the Tehran-backed Palestinian militant group.

Hamas said it appreciated Mr. Raisi's "support for the Palestinian resistance, and tireless efforts in solidarity" with Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza following the group's October 7 attack.

The militant group said it appreciated Mr. Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was also killed in the Sunday crash, for their "intense political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist (Israeli) aggression against our Palestinian people".

Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the militant group's October 7 attack on Israel as a "success" but denied any involvement.

On April 13, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones in Tehran's first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory.

What happens in Iran when a President dies in office?

That attack was itself in retaliation for an air strike — widely blamed on Israel — that levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards on April 1.

Since the start of the Gaza war, violence has surged across the region often involving Iran-backed Hamas allies. Israel has been engaged in near-daily clashes along its northern border with the powerful Tehran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

