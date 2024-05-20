Hamas mourns Ebrahim Raisi’s death, hails his ‘support for Palestinian resistance’

Hamas on Monday expressed its condolences for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, mourning in a statement an "honourable supporter" of the Tehran-backed Palestinian militant group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas said it appreciated Mr. Raisi's "support for the Palestinian resistance, and tireless efforts in solidarity" with Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza following the group's October 7 attack.

The militant group said it appreciated Mr. Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was also killed in the Sunday crash, for their "intense political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist (Israeli) aggression against our Palestinian people".

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the militant group's October 7 attack on Israel as a "success" but denied any involvement.

On April 13, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones in Tehran's first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory.

That attack was itself in retaliation for an air strike — widely blamed on Israel — that levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards on April 1.

Since the start of the Gaza war, violence has surged across the region often involving Iran-backed Hamas allies. Israel has been engaged in near-daily clashes along its northern border with the powerful Tehran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.