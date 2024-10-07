GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Asia crisis LIVE: Commemorations begin for anniversary of October 7 Hamas attack on Israel

On October 6, Gaza’s civil defence agency said that an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir al-Balah killed 21 people, while Israel’s military said it had targeted Hamas militants.

Updated - October 07, 2024 08:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People visit the site of the Nova festival, where partygoers were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas from Gaza, the day before the first anniversary of the attack, in Reim, southern Israel, October 6, 2024.

People visit the site of the Nova festival, where partygoers were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas from Gaza, the day before the first anniversary of the attack, in Reim, southern Israel, October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A new round of airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs late Sunday (October 6, 2024) as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon in a widening war with Iran-allied militant groups across the region. 

Candlelight vigils, memorials and marches to mark the anniversary of the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, were held in cities ranging from Tel Aviv to London, Paris and Berlin, with more set to be held around the world on Monday. In Tel Aviv, friends and relatives of the 370 people killed in the massacre at the Nova dance festival held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening at a concert hall.

Also read: Top 10 key developments since the October 7 attacks on Israel

A year on from the first Hamas attack, the death toll in Palestine stands at 41, 870 as per Gaza Health Ministry. The U.N. estimates that 90% of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents have been displaced over the course of the war. In Lebanon, Israel’s ground operation has killed almost 2,000 Lebanese citizens and 19,000 people have been displaced, according to official figures.

Also read: A three-tier war in West Asia with no endgame

Israel also has vowed to strike Iran after a ballistic missile attack on Israel last week. The widening conflict risks further drawing in the United States, which has provided crucial military and diplomatic support to Israel.

Read here for more updates:
  • October 07, 2024 08:54
    Gaza rescuers say 21 killed in Israel strike on mosque

    Gaza’s civil defence agency said Sunday (October 6, 2024) that an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir al-Balah killed 21 people, while Israel’s military said it had targeted Hamas militants.

    “The number of deaths rose to 21 and a large number of wounded as a result of the occupation (Israel) bombing of a mosque sheltering displaced people in front of the gate of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip,” said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal. - Reuters

  • October 07, 2024 08:49
    Intense Israeli bombing rocks Beirut ahead of war anniversary

    A huge fireball lit up the night sky and plumes of smoke rose over south Beirut early Sunday (October 6, 2024) as Israel unleashed intense air strikes targeting Hezbollah, nearly a year since the Gaza war erupted.

    Israeli forces were on high alert ahead of Monday’s anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack, which sparked the war.

    After a devastating year-long conflict in Gaza, Israel has now shifted its focus to northwards to Hezbollah, Hamas’s Iran-backed ally in Lebanon.

    Read the full story,

    Intense Israeli bombing rocks Beirut ahead of war anniversary

    Thousands flee Lebanon as conflict escalates, with Israel targeting Hezbollah and Hamas fighters in the region.

  • October 07, 2024 08:47
    Thousands join pro-Palestinian rallies around the globe demanding cease-fire

    Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent demonstrators in Rome as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in major European cities and around the globe on Saturday (October 5, 2024) to call for a cease-fire as the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel approached.

    The rally in Rome had been calm earlier, with people chanting “Free Palestine, Free Lebanon,” waving Palestinian flags and holding banners calling for an immediate stop to the conflict.- AP

Published - October 07, 2024 08:47 am IST

