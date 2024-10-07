A new round of airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs late Sunday (October 6, 2024) as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon in a widening war with Iran-allied militant groups across the region.

Candlelight vigils, memorials and marches to mark the anniversary of the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, were held in cities ranging from Tel Aviv to London, Paris and Berlin, with more set to be held around the world on Monday. In Tel Aviv, friends and relatives of the 370 people killed in the massacre at the Nova dance festival held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening at a concert hall.

A year on from the first Hamas attack, the death toll in Palestine stands at 41, 870 as per Gaza Health Ministry. The U.N. estimates that 90% of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents have been displaced over the course of the war. In Lebanon, Israel’s ground operation has killed almost 2,000 Lebanese citizens and 19,000 people have been displaced, according to official figures.

Israel also has vowed to strike Iran after a ballistic missile attack on Israel last week. The widening conflict risks further drawing in the United States, which has provided crucial military and diplomatic support to Israel.