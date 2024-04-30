Hamas, Fatah held talks in Beijing: China

April 30, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Beijing

Representatives of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) recently came to Beijing to have an “in-depth and candid” dialogue on promoting Palestinian reconciliation, at the invitation of China, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China.

“The two sides fully expressed their political will of realising reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, had discussions on many specific issues, and made encouraging progress,” a spokesperson of the MFA said on Tuesday.

He said that the two sides agreed to continue their dialogue to achieve Palestinian solidarity and unity at an early date.

“They highly appreciated China’s firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights, thanked the Chinese side for its efforts to help strengthen Palestinian internal unity, and reached an agreement on ideas for future dialogue,” the spokesperson said.

