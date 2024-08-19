ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas claims responsibility for deadly bomb attack on Tel Aviv

Published - August 19, 2024 03:38 pm IST - DUBAI

Al-Qassam Brigades said they conducted the military operation in cooperation with the Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades

Agencies

Israeli security and emergency personnel cordon off the site of an explosion in Tel Aviv on August 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades on Monday (August 19, 2024) claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Qassam Brigades said they conducted the military operation in cooperation with the Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades.

Israeli authorities say powerful explosive’ killed 1 person in Tel Aviv Jerusalem — A blast that killed one person and wounded another in Tel Aviv on Sunday night was a terror attack caused by a large explosive device, Israeli authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Sunday that the explosion killed one person, presumed to be the bomber.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israeli media provided security footage that showed the presumed attacker walking down the street wearing a large backpack just before the explosion.

1 Palestinian killed and 2 wounded in a shooting on a street in Istanbul Istanbul — Police in Istanbul have launched a “large-scale investigation” after a Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting as they sat in a car, officials and media said Monday.

The killer dropped a handgun fitted with a silencer at the scene, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a brief statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US