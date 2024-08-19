GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hamas claims responsibility for deadly bomb attack on Tel Aviv

Al-Qassam Brigades said they conducted the military operation in cooperation with the Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades

Updated - August 19, 2024 03:46 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 03:38 pm IST - DUBAI

Agencies
Israeli security and emergency personnel cordon off the site of an explosion in Tel Aviv on August 18, 2024.

Israeli security and emergency personnel cordon off the site of an explosion in Tel Aviv on August 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades on Monday (August 19, 2024) claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

Al-Qassam Brigades said they conducted the military operation in cooperation with the Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades.

Israeli authorities say powerful explosive’ killed 1 person in Tel Aviv Jerusalem — A blast that killed one person and wounded another in Tel Aviv on Sunday night was a terror attack caused by a large explosive device, Israeli authorities said.

Police said Sunday that the explosion killed one person, presumed to be the bomber.

Israeli media provided security footage that showed the presumed attacker walking down the street wearing a large backpack just before the explosion.

1 Palestinian killed and 2 wounded in a shooting on a street in Istanbul Istanbul — Police in Istanbul have launched a “large-scale investigation” after a Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting as they sat in a car, officials and media said Monday.

The killer dropped a handgun fitted with a silencer at the scene, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a brief statement.

