Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran's Tehran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement on July 31. In a statement, the Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that the Hamas chief and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

Earlier on April 10, three sons of Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, the Palestinian Islamist group and Haniyeh’s family said.

The three sons — Hazem, Amir and Mohammad — were killed after the car they were driving in was bombed in Gaza’s Al-Shati camp, Hamas said. Two of Haniyeh’s grandchildren were also killed in the attack and a third was wounded, Hamas media said.

Appointed to the militant group’s top job in 2017, Haniyeh moved between Turkey and Qatar’s capital Doha, avoiding Israeli-imposed travel restrictions in blockaded Gaza and enabling him to act as a negotiator in the latest ceasefire negotiations, or communicate with Hamas’ main ally Iran.

