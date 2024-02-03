Half of U.S. adults say Israel has gone too far in its war against Hamas, poll shows

February 03, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - WASHINGTON

Half of the U.S. adults say Israel’s 15-week-old military campaign in Gaza has “gone too far,” a finding driven mainly by growing disapproval among Republicans and political independents, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Broadly, the poll shows support for Israel and the Biden administration’s handling of the situation ebbing slightly further across the board. The poll shows 31% of the U.S. adults approve of Mr. Biden’s handling of the conflict, including just 46% of Democrats. That’s as an earlier spike in support for Israel following the Hamas attacks October 7 sags.

Melissa Morales, a 36-year-old political independent in Runnemede, New Jersey, says she finds herself watching videos and news from Gaza daily. Images of Palestinian children wounded, orphaned or unhoused by the fighting in Gaza make her mind go to her own 3-year-old boy.

Israel’s offensive has gone too far, Ms. Morales says, and so has the Mr. Biden administration’s support for it. Mr. Biden has supported Israel militarily and diplomatically since the first hours after the Hamas militant group’s October 7 attacks.

John Milor, a cybersecurity expert in Clovis, California, who describes himself as a Republican-voting independent, says he remains “100%” behind Israel. But Mr. Milor notices more young people in his circle speaking out against Israel.

The poll shows 33% of Republicans now say Israel’s military response has gone too far, up from 18% in November, 52% of independents say that, and 62% of Democrats say they feel that way. In all, 50% of U.S. adults now believe Israel’s military offensive has gone beyond what it should have, the poll found. That’s up from 40% in an AP-NORC poll conducted in November.

The poll also shows about half of U.S. adults are extremely or very concerned that the latest war between Israel and Hamas will lead to a broader conflict in the West Asia.