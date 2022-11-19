Hakeem Jeffries will be a leader for Indian-Americans: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

November 19, 2022 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - Washington

Democratic Congressman from New York Hakeem Jeffries, who has announced to seek the powerful position of the House Democratic leader, has received immediate endorsements and would be a “tremendous leader” for the Indian-American community, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said on Friday.

“I know Chairman Hakeem Jeffries well, and I am confident he will be a tremendous leader for the Indian-American community,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi told PTI in an interview.

A day earlier, after the Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, on Thursday announced that she will relinquish her leadership role, which he had successfully held for 20 years.

Ms. Pelosi extended her support to Mr. Jeffries soon after the latter announced his bid for the position.

“Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader,” Mr. Jeffries wrote in a dear colleague letter on Friday.

If elected Mr. Jeffries, 52, would be the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. Mr. Jeffries said that his candidacy for House Democratic Leader is rooted in three operating principles: Empowering Every Member, Prioritising Security and Reclaiming The Majority.

“Yesterday, I said on the Floor that the time has come for a new generation to lead our magnificent House Democratic Caucus. It is with pride, gratitude and confidence in their abilities that I salute Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar for being ready and willing to assume this awesome responsibility,” Ms. Pelosi said in a statement soon thereafter.

“In the 118th Congress, House Democrats will be led by a trio that reflects our beautiful diversity of our nation. Chair Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Clark and Vice Chair Aguilar know that, in our Caucus, diversity is our strength and unity is our power,” Ms. Pelosi said.

According to Mr. Krishnamoorthi, Mr. Jeffries is a friend of the Indian-American community and he understands the issues relating to the community.

“I am proud to endorse Hakeem Jeffries to serve as the next House Democratic Minority Leader,” he said in response to a question.

“I have spoken to Hakeem at length about the many important issues impacting the health and prosperity of the diaspora, and he keenly understands the need to implement high skilled immigration reform, to grow small businesses, and to further expand and enhance the U.S.-India relationship,” Mr. Krishnamoorthi said.

CNN said Mr. Jeffries would represent a generational change from the current triumvirate of House Democratic leaders, who are three decades older than him.

He became the chairman of the Democratic caucus in 2019, making him the youngest member serving in leadership.

“He is an Associate Member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus [CAPAC], which is truly special given that he is not of Asian origin, and this has given him a strong appreciation for the unique traditions and customs of religious, ethnic, and cultural minorities that make up the diverse community,” he said.

“Indian-Americans, and all South Asians, already contribute greatly to the economic and social fabric of this country. However, they are also one of the fastest growing groups in America. Nobody understands this better than Hakeem Jeffries, and under his leadership, opportunities for our community will flourish,” Mr. Krishnamoorthi said.

In his dear colleague letter, Mr. Jeffries said House Democrats must also continue to advance a forward-looking vision anchored in kitchen table, pocketbook issues.

“We can unify around an agenda designed to make life better for everyday Americans from all walks of life, and simultaneously embrace issues of social justice consistent with the promise of the Constitution. I will also work hard to make sure that our track record of substantial legislative accomplishment translates into future electoral success,” he said.

“To that end, I hope to lead an effort that centers our communication strategy around the messaging principle that values unite, issues divide. House Democrats are actually the party that defends freedom, promotes economic opportunity and values families by uplifting them,” he asserted.

“We must make sure that the perception of the Democratic brand matches up with the reality that we do in fact authentically share values that unite the Heartland, Urban America, Rural America, Suburban America and Small Town America. This undertaking will not be easy. We must show up early and in unexpected places. It will require the involvement, creativity and input of every single House Democrat to be successful. Together, we can make it happen,” Mr. Jeffries said.