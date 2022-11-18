  1. EPaper
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to lead U.S. House Democrats

Mr. Jeffires, 52, would be the first Black House Democratic leader, representing both the party's diverse voter base

November 18, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Hakeem Jeffries arrives to meet with his fellow Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington. File

Hakeem Jeffries arrives to meet with his fellow Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington. File

U.S. lawmaker Hakeem Jeffries launched a bid on November 18, 2022 to become Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, a day after the chamber's speaker, Nancy Pelosi, announced that she was stepping down from her party leadership role.

Mr. Jeffries announced his bid in a letter released by his office, saying: "I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment."

Mr. Jeffires, 52, would be the first Black House Democratic leader, representing both the party's diverse voter base and bringing a new generation of leadership.

