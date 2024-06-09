GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haiti's interim PM Garry Conille hospitalized

Updated - June 09, 2024 07:18 am IST

Published - June 09, 2024 06:47 am IST - PORT-AU-PRINCE

AP
Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille. File

Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Haiti’s newly selected prime minister, Garry Conille, was hospitalised late June 8 in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press. It wasn’t immediately known why Mr. Conille was hospitalised.

Louis Gérald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that recently chose Mr. Conille as leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information.

Why does instability and chaos persist in Haiti? | Explained

A spokesman for Mr. Conille did not immediately return a message for comment.

Mr. Conille was chosen as prime minister on May 28 through a convoluted selection process. He arrived in Haiti on June 1, after working outside the country until recently as UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, a post he assumed in January 2023.

He served as Haiti’s prime minister from October 2011 to May 2012 under then President Michel Martelly.

Mr. Conille has been meeting with multiple officials and visiting various parts of Port-au-Prince since arriving, including climbing into an armoured vehicle to go on a patrol with officers from Haiti’s National Police.

Earlier Saturday, Mr. Conille toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.

