Haitian police arrest assassination suspect

PORT-AU-PRINCE

12 July 2021 22:39 IST

Accused flew in on a private jet

The head of Haiti’s national police announced Sunday that officers arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

Police Chief Léon Charles identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, without giving any personal information about him, though it appears he has been living in Florida. The chief also gave no information on the purported masterminds.

Mr. Charles said the alleged killers were protecting Mr. Sanon as the supposed president of Haiti, adding that officers found several items at his house, including a hat emblazoned with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people.

“We continue to make strides,” Mr. Charles said of police efforts to solve the attack at Moïse’s home that killed the president and seriously wounded his wife, Martine Moïse, who was flown to Miami and remains hospitalised.

Charles said a total of 26 Colombians are suspected in the killing of the president. Eighteen of them have been arrested, along with three Haitians. Five suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.

“They are dangerous individuals,” he said. “I’m talking commando, specialised commando.”

The chief said police are working with high-ranking Colombian officials to identify details of the alleged plot, including when the suspects left Colombia and who paid for their tickets.