 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haiti replaces Prime Minister, marking more turmoil in the democratic transition process

Alix Didier Fils-Aimé is the former President of Haiti’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in 2015 ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate

Published - November 11, 2024 05:26 am IST - PORT-AU-PRINCE

AP
Haiti interim Prime Minister Garry Conille has been replaced with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job

Haiti interim Prime Minister Garry Conille has been replaced with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job | Photo Credit: AP

A transitionary council created to reestablish democratic order in Haiti signed a degree Sunday (November 10, 2024) firing interim Prime Minister Garry Conille and replacing him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job.

The decree, set to be published on Monday (November 11, 2024), was provided to The Associated Press by a government source. It marks even more turmoil in an already rocky democratic transition process for Haiti, which hasn’t held democratic elections in years in large part due to the soaring levels of gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.

On rare Haiti trip, Blinken pledges aid and calls for more support

Mr. Fils-Aimé is the former President of Haiti’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in 2015 ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate. The businessman studied at Boston University and was previously considered for the position as a private sector candidate for the post before Conille took the seat.

Mr. Conille, a longtime civil servant who has worked with the United Nations, served as Prime Minister for only six months.

The transitional council was established in April, tasked with choosing Haiti’s next Prime Minister and Cabinet with the hope that it would help quell the turmoil in Haiti. But the council has been plagued with politics and infighting and has long been at odds with Conille.

Organizations like the Organization of American States tried and failed last week to mediate disagreements in an attempt to save the fragile transition, according to reporting from The Miami Herald.

The process suffered another blow in October when three of the members of the council faced corruption accusations, from anti-corruption investigators alleging that they demanded $750,000 in bribes from a government bank director to secure his job.

Haiti's interim PM Garry Conille hospitalized

The report was a significant blow to the nine-member council and is expected to further erode people’s trust in it.

Those same members accused of bribery, Smith Augustin, Emmanuel Vertilaire and Louis Gérald Gilles, were among those to sign the decree. Only one member, Edgard Leblanc Fils, did not sign the order.

The move by the transitional council came under fire by some in Haiti like former Justice Minister Bernard Gousse, who told local media that Conille's dismissal was “illegal” because the council was over-extending its powers and because of the corruption allegations levered against them.

Published - November 11, 2024 05:26 am IST

Related Topics

Haiti / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.