International

Haiti President assassinated

Haitian President Jovenel Moise   | Photo Credit: POOL NEW

An official said on Wednesday that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated at home and the first lady has been hospitalized amid political instability in the Caribbean country.


