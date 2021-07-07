An official said on Wednesday that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated at home and the first lady has been hospitalized amid political instability in the Caribbean country.
Haiti President assassinated
AP
PORT-AU-PRINCE,
July 07, 2021 15:57 IST
