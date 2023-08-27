HamberMenu
At least 7 killed after Haiti gang opens fire on church-led protest-rights group

Local media reported at least 10 had been killed, and a local rights group said the final number would likely be higher, adding that several people were wounded and some churchgoers had been kidnapped

August 27, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - PORT-AU-PRINCE

Reuters
A protester holds up a machete as a symbol of self-defense against gangs, during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 25, 2023.

A protester holds up a machete as a symbol of self-defense against gangs, during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

At least seven people were killed in Haiti on Saturday, local rights group CARDH said, after a gang that controls a northern suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince opened fire with machine guns on a protest organized by a Christian church leader.

Local media reported at least 10 had been killed, and CARDH director Gedeon Jean said the final number would likely be higher, adding that several people were wounded and some churchgoers had been kidnapped.

Videos shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, showed some 100 people, many wearing yellow shirts associated with the religious group of Pastor Marco, marching in the suburb Canaan, some carrying sticks and machetes.

Unverified videos on social media show people being shot at in the street, bodies lying on the ground and people who appear to be hostages saying they thought the march was peaceful and had no idea it was about taking on the gang.

Many Haitians have joined civilian self-defense groups known as "Bwa Kale," a movement that has inspired hope but also sparked retaliation against civilians and stirred fears the groups are spurring on the violence.

civil unrest

