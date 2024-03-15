March 15, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

The story so far: In a turning point for the political and security crisis going on in Haiti for three years, Prime Minister Ariel Henry on March 12 agreed to step down and pave the way for a transitional authority. This was following intense global pressure, driven by weeks of widespread gang violence that pushed the Caribbean nation into a state of emergency.

The Haitian PM announced his decision through a video message on social media from Puerto Rico, where he has been stranded for the past few days, as the country witnessed a dramatic escalation in violence. Calling for Mr. Henry to resign, powerful criminal gangs in recent weeks raided prisons, looted infrastructure, damaged communications, attempted to take over the international airport and cut off the capital of Port-au-Prince from the rest of the country, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Appealing for calm and peace, Mr. Henry said he would “immediately leave power” once a transitional presidential council is installed and an interim leader is chosen. “The government I lead cannot remain insensitive to this situation. As I have always said, no sacrifice is too great for our homeland Haiti,” he said.

The Haitian PM’s pledge followed a meeting of Caribbean leaders with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jamaica on March 11, which saw discussions on the way forward to facilitate a political transition.

How did Haiti become so politically unstable?

Once a rich French colony, the Caribbean nation is now one of the poorest nations in the Western hemisphere, paralysed by a struggling economy, political instability, natural disasters and epidemics. Over half of its 11 million population lives below the poverty line.

After freedom from France in the 19th century, the country remained under occupation by the United States for nearly two decades. The U.S. controlled Haiti’s security and finances, imposed racial segregation, forced labour, and press censorship, and deposed Presidents and legislatures that opposed the U.S. presence, the Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR) notes. Nearly 15,000 Haitians were reportedly killed in rebellions against the U.S. occupation before President Franklin D. Roosevelt withdrew his troops in 1934. There was, however, no change in the overall situation as a series of unstable governments followed the U.S. withdrawal.

The subsequent three-decade dictatorial rule of François Duvalier and his son Jean-Claude was marked by widespread corruption and human rights violations which left around 30,000 people dead or missing, as per theCFR.

Following a popular uprising against the dictatorial rule, Haiti elected its first democratic leader, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, in 1990. He was ousted in successive coups but returned in 2001 — when he was again compelled to resign. He went into exile in 2004 after facing an armed rebellion.

In the meantime, the United Nations sent its peacekeeping force to the country. A devastating earthquake of 7.0 magnitude in 2010 and a cholera epidemic killed tens of thousands of people. Armed groups organised and flourished as natural disasters, political instability and foreign intervention brought the country to its knees.

In 2011, former President Michel Martelly returned to power amid allegations of interference in elections. He governed until 2015. Jovenel Moïse, supported by Martelly, assumed the presidency after the 2016 general election. Widespread violent protests erupted as losing candidates contested the results, citing irregularities and accusing Moïse of corruption. Moïse’s term was further marred by violent protests over fuel shortages, inflation, and corruption, including the embezzlement of billions of dollars, as revealed by a Haitian Senate investigation. The political and humanitarian crisis worsened in 2021 when President Moïse was assassinated at his residence in Port-au-Prince in July.

Haiti has since been caught in a downward spiral, with politicians increasingly dependent on gangs in the absence of a standing army. Presently, there are over 200 gangs in Haiti, of which 20 are based in Port-au-Prince and the surrounding areas. Two main alliances are at the centre of the conflict — the G9 Family and Allies, led by former special forces police officer Jimmy Chrizier (also known as Barbecue), and G-Pep, led by Gabriel Jean-Pierre. Gang wars between the two groups to gain control of key areas worsened the dire situation.

How Haiti spiralled out of control?

Gang violence reached unprecedented levels in recent years, but the situation worsened after Mr. Moïse’s killing as unelected Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon, assumed the role of the Prime Minister. The power vacuum and an overwhelmed national police force, consisting of around 10,000 personnel, allowed influential armed gangs to strengthen their presence and influence, especially in Port-au-Prince, in the past three years.

A U.N. report highlighted the “severity of the situation”, saying that more than 8,400 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in gang-related violence last year — more than double the number from the previous year. The report also pointed out that over 80% of the surge in killings and injuries took place in the capital. A previous U.N. report pointed out that gangs employed sexual violence to threaten women and children. The report observed instances where women and girls were abducted for ransom and repeatedly raped by one or multiple armed men over several days or weeks, with some captors recording videos of the crimes to blackmail victims’ families.

The latest wave of violence began last month when anti-government protests rocked the country after Mr. Henry failed to honour his commitment to step down by February, citing security concerns. The crisis boiled over around the end of the month after Mr. Henry left for Kenya to push efforts for a U.N.-backed police force.

With the PM out of the country, powerful armed rival groups joined forces and launched coordinated attacks on government structures as they demanded a free and fair election and the PM’s resignation, threatening a “civil war that will lead to genocide.” The armed men attacked international airports, torched police stations, broke into a major port terminal and stormed the country’s two biggest prisons, freeing more than 4,000 inmates. Scores have been killed in the violence since the beginning of 2024, and more than 30,000 people have left their homes amid shortages of food, water and healthcare.

What prompted Henry to resign?

All attempts by Mr. Henry to return to the country failed as gangs continued their rampage and attempted to seize control of the main airport in the capital city, pushing the country to brink of collapse. Gangs took control of more than 80% of the capital. With security forces outnumbered and worsening violence, the government on March 3 declared a state of emergency and a night-time curfew.

The attacks, however, continued.

Amid the worsening security situation, a humanitarian disaster and growing calls for elections, Mr. Henry bowed to international pressure and agreed to cede power to a transitional presidential council. “The government that I’m leading will resign immediately after the installation of [a transitional] council… I’m asking all Haitians to remain calm and do everything they can for peace and stability to come back as fast as possible,” the PM said in a video address.

Mr. Henry reportedly made the decision last week, but officially tendered his resignation on Monday evening. The resignation came after an extensive meeting between Caribbean leaders, stakeholders from Haiti and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 11 which culminated with a consensus on the composition and function of the transitional council, a U.S. official told Associated Press.

Notably, the U.S. pledged an additional $133 million for a multinational security force and humanitarian aid for Haiti during the meeting. The U.S. officials expect the appointment of the council members by the end of the week.

What happens next?

The new body will address the “immediate needs” of the Haitian people, restore stability and create the security conditions necessary for Haiti’s first elections since 2016, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The main responsibilities of the body will include appointing an interim PM and cabinet, co-signing orders and establishing a provisional electoral council. As per reports, the council will have two observers and seven voting members. The voting members will be chosen from the private sector and political parties, while religious leaders and representatives of Haiti’s civil society will serve as observers. Individuals convicted, charged, or sanctioned by the United Nations won’t be granted membership. Additionally, those against the U.N.’s resolution to deploy a security force to Haiti or those who plan to run in the upcoming elections will also be ineligible.

While politicians have kickstarted deliberations on the new leadership, experts have expressed their concern over the absence of armed gang leaders in the discussions to restore stability. Jake Johnston, a research associate at the Centre for Economic and Policy Research, described the process that led to the presidential council as “deeply flawed,” saying that a foreign-backed government would face an uphill battle in trying to gain any legitimacy in the country.

It is unclear whether stakeholders will accept the transition plan suggested by external sources. Gang leader Chérizier has already declined any solution that is led or supported by the international community. However, it is not clear so far if he is seeking power or paving the way for former rebel leader Guy Philippe, who has expressed his desire to run for President.

“The Haitian people are the only ones who truly understand what they’re going through. They’re the ones who will take control of their destiny, and they’ll be the ones who choose their leaders,” Chrizier stated.

