The story so far: Around a year after Haiti approached the United Nations seeking urgent help to combat deadly gang violence, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has approved international intervention in the form of a foreign security mission, led by Kenya, to restore security, protect critical infrastructure and control spiralling violence in the country.

On October 2, the Council voted to adopt the resolution drafted by the United States and Ecuador, with 13 of the 15 members voting in favour of the mission. Condemning widespread violence, criminal activities and human rights abuses that have undermined the peace and security of the region, the member countries decided that the mission may adopt urgent temporary measures in coordination with the Haitian National Police.

After the vote, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry thanked the UNSC and said, “The bell of liberation sounded. ... We couldn’t wait any longer!” Haiti’s Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus also hailed the “historic” resolution as a “glimmer of hope for the people that have for too long suffered the consequences of a multi-pronged crisis.”

Haiti has experienced a surge in violence over the past year as armed groups took control of large parts of the country, including the capital Port-au-Prince. This has resulted in widespread killings of nearly 2,800 people, including 80 minors, between October 2022 and June 2023. Human rights groups have reported a rise in sexual violence and crimes against women. In addition to this, mass looting and burning of houses have led to the displacement of thousands of people, with around 200,000 fleeing their homes. As per estimates, almost half the population is in need of humanitarian assistance.

Why is the UN sending a multinational security mission to Haiti?

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry first sought international support to assist the national police in October last year after the country plunged into a crisis when a group of gangs called “G9 and Family” seized control of the entry of the main fuel port Varreux in the capital protesting the PM’s decision to cut fuel subsidies. The blockade brought the country to a standstill and led to massive shortages. The lack of gas and diesel adversely affected transportation and forced several hospitals and other medical institutions that relied on fuel-powered generators to halt operations. A UNICEF report at the time claimed that the operations of three-quarters of the country’s major hospitals were hit due to the blockade.

To make matters worse, there was a shortage of bottled water in the backdrop of a new outbreak of cholera. As the crisis deepened and overwhelmed the short-staffed police force, Haitian leaders turned to the international community for help, seeking a specialised armed force to counter gangs and their sponsors.

However, the wait was long. The U.S. and the United Nations were hesitant to take the lead. The stalemate ended in July this year after Kenya proposed to head the multinational force, following which the resolution was forwarded to the UNSC. This was a significant step, as approval from the UNSC is crucial to give international intervention weightage under international law.

What do we know about the mission?

Unlike the U.N. peacekeeping mission to Haiti that ended in 2017, the multi-national security mission (MSS) approved by the UNSC will not be operated by the United Nations. Kenya has volunteered to lead the force. Other countries like the Bahamas, Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda have also offered support.

The resolution says that the force will provide “operational support” to the Haitian National Police, including building its capacity to counter gangs, improve security conditions in the country and secure ports, airports and critical intersections. Notably, the resolution adds that the forces will have the authority to make arrests in coordination with Haitian police. It also intends to create favourable conditions in the country to pave the way for elections. Polls have not taken place in Haiti since 2016.

The definite strength of the force in Haiti has not been specified in the resolution, although discussions suggested that 2,000 personnel would be part of the mission. The Kenyan government had previously volunteered to send 1,000 officers of its national police force to assist and train Haiti’s police force.

The United States, meanwhile, has made it clear that it won’t send its troops. It, however, has pledged $100 million in logistical support like intelligence, communications, airlift operations and medical aid. The mission has been approved for one year with a review after nine months. While the deployment date is yet to be announced, Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister Alfred Mutua was quoted as saying by The Associated Press that the force could deploy within two to three months, or possibly early January.

What led to the delay?

Haiti’s troubled past with foreign military interventions is being viewed as the primary reason for the delay in the deployment of a multinational security mission to counter the gang violence in the country. The last time a force was sent to stabilise Haiti was in 2004. when former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was overthrown in a rebellion.

Thiswas followed by a U.N. peacekeeping mission — the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) which went on from 2004 to 2017. The mission was marred by allegations during its deployment in the country. A sewage runoff from a peacekeeper camp was blamed for causing a cholera epidemic which saw more than 10,000 deaths. There were also serious allegations of sexual abuse against the U.N. peacekeepers. Since then, Haitians have been sceptical about the intervention of a foreign armed force.

Besides the country’s troubled past with interventions under the aegis of the U.N., countries were also wary of lending support to Prime Minister Henry who doesn’t enjoy the popular support of Haitians.

(With inputs from agencies)

