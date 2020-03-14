Had a great time in India, says Trump

Washington

14 March 2020 07:35 IST

He (Modi) is a great friend of mine, says the U.S. President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “great” friend and it was an incredible two days in India, U.S. President Donald Trump said on his last month visit to the country.

Mr. Trump was on his maiden official visit to India from February 24 to 25. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania and a high-powered delegation comprising senior US administration officials, including National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

They visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington.

“We had a great time in India. It was an incredible two days and he (Modi) is a great friend of mine”, Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

“He’s a friend of his people because he was greeted incredibly warmly as was I in that stadium. That was an incredible event. And I loved being with him”, Mr. Trump said.

“We talked about everything. We talked about far more than just borders”, said the President in response to a question.

During the visit, India and the U.S. finalised defence deals under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defence majors for the Indian armed forces.