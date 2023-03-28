HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

H-1B visa cap for FY 2024 reached, successful applicants informed: USCIS

March 28, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - Washington

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image.

The H-1B visa cap for the financial year 2024, beginning October 1, has been reached and all successful applicants have been informed about it, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said. In a statement on March 27, the federal agency said it has received enough electronic registrations during the initial period to reach the fiscal year 2024 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption — the master’s cap.

“We have randomly selected from the registrations properly submitted to reach the cap and have notified all prospective petitioners with selected registrations that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration,” it said.

H-1B cap-subject petitions for the financial year 2024, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) from April 1, 2023, if based on a valid, selected registration.

Only petitioners with selected registrations may file H-1B cap-subject petitions for 2024 fiscal and only for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration notice, the USCIS said.

The U.S. Congress has set the current annual regular cap for the H-1B category at 65,000.

Of this, 6,800 visas are set aside under the terms of the legislation implementing the U.S.-Chile and U.S.-Singapore free trade agreements. Unused visas in this group become available for H-1B use for the next fiscal year’s regular H-1B cap.

Related Topics

immigration / USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.