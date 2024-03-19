H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
The initial registration period for the most sought-after H-1B visas for foreign guest workers for fiscal 2025 closes at 12 noon Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. IST) on March 22, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on March 18.
ADVERTISEMENT
During this period, prospective petitioners and legal representatives must use an online account of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary.