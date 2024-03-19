H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

March 19, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Washington

H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise

The initial registration period for the H-1B visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT professionals, for fiscal 2025 closes on March 22, a federal agency has said. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. ALSO READ U.S. kick-starts five-week H-1B visas renewal drive, to accept 20,000 applications

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The initial registration period for the most sought-after H-1B visas for foreign guest workers for fiscal 2025 closes at 12 noon Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. IST) on March 22, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on March 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this period, prospective petitioners and legal representatives must use an online account of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary.