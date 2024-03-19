GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise

March 19, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Washington

PTI
USCIS will begin accepting online filing of the forms for H-1B cap petitions on April 1.  File

USCIS will begin accepting online filing of the forms for H-1B cap petitions on April 1.  File | Photo Credit: AP

The initial registration period for the H-1B visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT professionals, for fiscal 2025 closes on March 22, a federal agency has said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

U.S. kick-starts five-week H-1B visas renewal drive, to accept 20,000 applications

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The initial registration period for the most sought-after H-1B visas for foreign guest workers for fiscal 2025 closes at 12 noon Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. IST) on March 22, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on March 18.

During this period, prospective petitioners and legal representatives must use an online account of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary.

U.S. reaches H-1B cap for fiscal year 2024

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on registrations and petitions with enhanced organisational account features in their online accounts, it said.

Form I-129, a petition for a non-immigrant worker, for H-1B petitions and Form I-907, a request for premium processing service, are now accessible in the USCIS online accounts, a media release said.

The USCIS will begin accepting online filing of the forms for H-1B cap petitions on April 1. “We will announce when online filing of non-cap H-1B petitions is available,” the USCIS said.

Related Topics

immigration / USA / employment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.