Gurdeep Singh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party takes oath as Senator

Mr. Singh, from the party of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, became the first turban-clad Sikh representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan’s Senate.

Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took the oath on Friday as a Senator, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament.

Mr. Singh, from the party of Prime Minister Imran Khan became the first turban-clad Sikh representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan’s Senate on March 3. He defeated rival candidates on a minority seat by a huge margin in the election to the upper chamber of Parliament.

Mr. Singh secured 103 votes in the House of 145 whereas Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazlur) candidate Ranjeet Singh secured just 25 votes and Asif Bhatti of the Awami National Party received 12. Forty-seven other Senators also took oath on Friday.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah, who has been nominated as the presiding officer, administered the oath to the members-elect. They have been sworn in as Senators for a term of six years – 2021-27. Mr. Singh hails from Swat district, is the first turban-clad Sikh representative from the province in the Senate.

After taking oath as member of Senate, Mr. Singh told PTI that he would work for the betterment of the minority community in the country. He was confident that being Senator he would have the opportunity to serve his community in a more better way.