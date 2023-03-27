HamberMenu
Gunshots targeting private TV station kill guard in Albania

Albanian police say gunshots fired on the building of a private television station resulted in the death of a security guard

March 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Tirana

AP
Police marks are seen on a fence scared with bullet holes after a Kalashnikov gunfire targeted the building of Top Channel television, in Tirana on March 27, 2023. A gun attack at Albania’s largest television broadcaster killed a security guard early on March 27, 2923, according to police.

Police marks are seen on a fence scared with bullet holes after a Kalashnikov gunfire targeted the building of Top Channel television, in Tirana on March 27, 2023. A gun attack at Albania’s largest television broadcaster killed a security guard early on March 27, 2923, according to police. | Photo Credit: AFP

A security guard was killed after gunshots were fired on the building of an Albanian private television station, police said on March 27.

Police said in a statement the perpetrators fired several rounds at the entrance of the Top Channel TV station shortly after midnight Monday, killing the 60-year-old guard identified only by his initials P.K. in line with Albanian privacy laws.

The media outlet named the dead guard as Pal Kola. It said 25 rounds were fired at the building, where staff were on the night shift.

Kola, a father of three children living modestly on Tirana outskirts, had been working security for six months.

“Top Channel is clear that this unprecedented terrorist act was committed to damage and attack the mission of the free media and the power of free work,” the station in a statement.

Police discovered the scorched remains of a truck and two Kalashnikov automatic rifles some 50 km (30 miles) from the scene of the shooting.

Local authorities, journalists’ associations and western embassies and organizations denounced the attack and called on law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack. An investigation has so far produced no leads.

